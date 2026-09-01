Who is Kavya Kalyanram? Meet singer Kaala Bhairava's girlfriend who announced their relationship

Musician Kaala Bhairava and actress Kavya Kalyanram recently made their relationship official on social media. As the duo makes it official, let’s take a look at who she is.

Who is Kavya Kalyanram?

Kavya Kalyanram is an actress and model who works primarily in Telugu cinema. She entered the Telugu film industry at a very young age, beginning her acting journey as a child artist. Her early appearances allowed her to work with several established names in Telugu cinema and introduced her to audiences well before her transition to lead roles.

She appeared in films including Snehamante Idera, Gangotri, Tagore, Adavi Ramudu, Vijayendra Varma, Balu ABCDEFG, Bunny, and Pandurangadu. Among these, her appearance in Gangotri, starring Allu Arjun and directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, was one of her early notable screen appearances. She was also part of Tagore, the Chiranjeevi starrer directed by VV Vinayak.

After her child-artist phase, Kavya stepped away from acting for a period to focus on her education. Her eventual return to cinema marked a new phase in her career, this time as a lead actress.

Kavya made her adult debut as a leading actress with Masooda, a supernatural horror thriller directed by Sai Kiran. The film received positive attention for its storytelling and performances.

Later, Kavya had her breakthrough as a lead actress with Balagam, a family drama directed by Venu Yeldandi. She subsequently appeared in Ustaad, alongside Sri Simha Koduri.

Born on July 20, 1998, Kavya Kalyanram was raised in Hyderabad, Telangana. Reports about her educational background state that she pursued a professional BA LLB degree in Pune.

Beyond acting, Kavya is reported to be a trained Kuchipudi and Kathak dancer. She is also interested in fitness and has hobbies including golf, gardening, and reading.

Taking to social media, the actress confirmed her relationship with musician Kaala Bhairava after the two had reportedly been dating for some time.

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