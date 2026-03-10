Who is Kavya Reddy? Know about actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ fiancée after he announced wedding plans

Actor and son of famous Telugu film producer Bellamkonda Suresh, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, has introduced the special person in his life, to the world. Taking to his social media handle, the star penned a heartfelt note for his wife-to-be, Kavya Reddy, and clarified the rumors floating around about his engagement. He revealed that the couple has only had a family get-together as of now, and official rituals will follow soon.

About Kavya Reddy

According to a Great Andhra report, the star’s lady love is said to be from a respected family with a legal background; her father is a lawyer, and her grandfather was a judge. Her own profession is believed to be that of an advocate. While her exact age and their difference is a secret at the moment, Kavya Reddy is believed to be older than Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, with her sister having been in the same class as his. That’s how the two are said to have found out about each other and developed a strong bond.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas confirms plans to marry lady love, Kavya Reddy, in a sweet social media update

Writing to his ‘Kavyaamma’, he praised the timing of life which brought her into his, “Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles!! Will make sure that smile on your face will never fade away. I can’t wait for our forever together. With love, your Sreeni."



He went on to clarify rumors about the function being held, “And to everyone asking, this was not an engagement, just a small family announcement. The celebrations are yet to begin, and the dates will be announced soon. Your love and support mean the world to me."

It has been reported that director Boyapati Sreenu, producer Sahu Garapati, filmmakers Gopichand Malineni and Anil Pavipudi, as well as actress Samyuktha Menon, were in attendance at the intimate family event. The couple is known to have been dating for a long time before deciding to marry and held a private ceremony on Sunday, March 8, to celebrate their union with close friends and family.

