Who is Kiranmayi aka Kiran? Here’s all about Allu Arjun, Ram Charan's cousin Sai Durgha Tej’s fiancée

Sai Durgha Tej, the Virupaksha actor and nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi , is all set to tie the knot after announcing his engagement to his longtime friend Kiran. Ahead of their wedding, expected to take place on December 10, 2026, here's everything to know about the actor's fiancée.

Who is Sai Durgha Tej’s fiancée Kiran?

Kiran, also known as Kiranmayi, is the longtime childhood friend and fiancée of Telugu actor Sai Durgha Tej . The couple got engaged on November 5, 2026, at a luxurious resort in Hyderabad in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

Unlike her fiancé, who belongs to the prominent Telugu Mega family, Kiran has maintained a private lifestyle away from the media spotlight. Details about her professional background, occupation, and family have not been officially disclosed. According to media reports, she has known Sai Durgha Tej since childhood, and their longtime friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship.

Kiran made her first major public appearance through the engagement photographs released on November 5, 2026, in which she was seen wearing a traditional outfit alongside the actor.

The engagement also turned into a memorable family gathering, bringing together members of the Konidela and Allu families. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, accompanied by Sneha Reddy, grabbed attention in the widely shared family photographs. Other prominent attendees included Megastar Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, Niharika Konidela, and Allu Sirish.

Sai Durgha Tej’s work front

Sai Durgha Tej, previously known as Panja Sai Dharam Tej, is a Telugu actor who made his debut with the 2014 film Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham. Over the years, he has starred in films such as Subramanyam for Sale, Supreme, and Chitralahari, among others.

The actor most recently appeared in lead roles in the 2023 films Virupaksha and Bro. The latter featured him alongside his uncle Pawan Kalyan . Directed by Samuthirakani, the fantasy comedy was a remake of the director's own Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. The film received mixed reviews from critics.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to headline SYG – Sambarala Yeti Gattu.

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