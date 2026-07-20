Who is Lalita D’Silva? Meet nanny of Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sons Taimur and Jeh

Ram Charan's daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, share one common connection: they have all been cared for by nanny Lalita D'Silva.

Here's a look at who she is and her remarkable career.

Meet Klin Kaara Konidela and Taimur-Jeh’s nanny Lalita DSilva

Lalita D'Silva is a prominent Mumbai-based pediatric nurse and elite caregiver who has gained widespread recognition for looking after the children of some of India's most high-profile business and celebrity families. She began her career as a nurse at a private hospital in Mumbai before transitioning into private childcare. Over the years, she has accumulated more than three decades of caregiving experience.

She has built an impressive reputation in the industry, having also cared for Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani. Her journey in private childcare began in 1996 when she was hired by the Ambani family to look after Anant. She cared for him for nearly 11 to 12 years and continues to share a close bond with the family.

Last year, Lalita shared a throwback picture with Anant on his birthday. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Wishing my Anant a very, very happy birthday. God bless him. My Anant is all grown up now. The way he loves animals, I truly admire him. Love you, Anant, for your hard work towards animal welfare."

Later, Lalita became a widely recognized figure after serving as the primary caregiver for Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Apart from them, D'Silva is also the nanny to Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. Speaking about the family in an interview with Pinkvilla, Lalita said, "Everything about the family is very good. If I have to rest, Upasana madam takes care of the child. Since I am here and they are in London, Ram Charan sir and Upasana ma'am are taking care of their child. They are hands-on parents."

Owing to her association with several high-profile families, widespread online speculation suggested that Lalita earned between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh per month. However, she clarified that those figures were exaggerated. She did, however, acknowledge that she charges a premium for her services because the role requires constant vigilance, round-the-clock availability, and virtually no traditional holidays.

Now, Lalita D’Silva also runs a caregiving agency of her own.

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