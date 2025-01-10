Who is Muskan Nancy James? TV actress previously married to Hansika Motwani’s brother, filed FIR for domestic violence against her former in-laws
Television actress Muskan Nancy James grabbed the spotlight after lodging an FIR on the grounds of domestic violence against her former husband, Prashant Motwani, as well as his sister, actress Hansika Motwani, and their mother. Here’s everything you need to know about her:
Who is Muskan Nancy James?
Muskan Nancy James hails from Darjeeling. She later shifted her base to Delhi, where she began her journey in the television industry in 2006.
Initially, she started with smaller supporting roles, but she achieved a breakthrough in 2008 when she bagged a lead role in the show Mata Ki Chowki.
Since then, she has been part of several popular television shows, including Adaalat, Crime Patrol, and Bharat Ka Veer Putra—Maharana Pratap, among others. At the very beginning of her career, Muskan had even worked as a child artist.
Muskan Nancy James’s Marriage to Prashant Motwani
Muskan Nancy James tied the knot with South actress Hansika Motwani’s brother, Prashant Motwani, in 2021. Their wedding took place in Udaipur as a lavish ceremony filled with pomp and grandeur.
While both Muskan and Prashant openly showcased their happy married life on social media, irreconcilable differences began surfacing after two years of marriage.
Although the couple never publicly disclosed the reasons behind their issues, they started living separately. Muskan even went on to delete all her wedding photos from her social media account.
Finally, in January 2025, Muskan registered a case against her estranged husband and former in-laws, including sister-in-law Hansika on charges of domestic violence and property-related fraudulent activities. An FIR was lodged at the Amboli Police Station regarding the matter.
