Who is Muthukumaran? Meet Bigg Boss Tamil 8 winner who defeated Soundariya in the Grand Finale race

After 15 weeks of drama and intense competition, Muthukumaran emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 8. He defeated Soundariya and VJ Vishal in the finale to claim the trophy and take home a whopping cash prize of nearly Rs 40 lakh. As we discuss more about his big win, let’s take a look at who he is.

Who is Muthukumaran?

Muthukumaran, born in 1997, in Karaikudi, started gaining recognition in 2019 when he launched his YouTube channel named Naan Muthu Kumaran. His content, which included personal vlogs, movie reviews, and interactive sessions, quickly connected with Tamil-speaking audiences. With his distinctive storytelling approach and passion for Tamil culture and music, he was able to create a loyal fanbase.

In addition to his social media success, Muthukumaran stands out for his skills as a debater and public speaker. His ability to express ideas confidently and engage audiences helped him make a mark both online and during his time on the Bigg Boss show.

Muthukumaran wins Bigg Boss Tamil 8

Muthukumaran was on cloud nine after winning Bigg Boss Tamil 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. After winning the title, he delivered a heartfelt speech and said, "It is not my victory. It is the win for someone who never forgot to believe in herself. She taught me Tamil. She taught me to stop people from doing bad things. I learned the importance of 'Uzhaippu'. Being known for my hard work is very special. If Muthukumaran could do it, anyone can. A big thanks to everyone."

Advertisement

As the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 8, Muthukumaran took home an impressive cash prize of Rs 40.50 lakh. In addition, he earned Rs 50,000 after winning the cash box task ahead of the finale, bringing his total prize money to Rs 41 lakh. The celebrations continued as he was awarded a brand-new Royal Enfield bike, valued at around Rs 1.34 lakh.

Meanwhile, Soundariya ended up being the first runner-up and Vishal the second runner-up.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Grand Finale Promo: Vijay Sethupathi makes stylish entry in all red velvet suit, amping up the excitement