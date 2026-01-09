Who is Beatriz Taufenbach? All about actress seen with Yash’s Raya in explosive Toxic teaser

Toxic is dawning upon the fans. Following the first looks of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, and Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa, commemorating the actor’s 40th birthday, a tease was dropped for Yash’s role as Raya. With the teaser revealing a never-before-seen version of the star, another name has piqued the interest of fans. Seen during a steamy car moment with Yash at the cemetery, we take a look at the identity of the actress, Beatriz Taufenbach.

Who is Beatriz Taufenbach from Toxic teaser?

Director Geetu Mohandas has cleared all the confusion surrounding the woman seen romancing Yash in his first teaser clip as Raya. While previously believed to be Natalie Burn, the filmmaker later took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of the beautiful lady and added the caption 'This beauty is my cemetery girl" tagging Beatriz Taufenbach and adding a heart emoji beside it. Not much has been revealed about the woman in the clip.

About Natalie Burn

It was previously believed that Natalie Burn was the lady seen alongside Yash in Toxic. Said to be a Ukrainian-born American actress, model, screenwriter, and film producer, Natalie Burn, was spotted alongside Yash in the newly released Toxic teaser for his character Raya. While only a few glimpses of her were revealed, and it is not known whether she will have an extended role in the project, viewers have been curious about her. Her acting contributions include films like The Expendables 3, Mechanic: Resurrection, Downhill, Mamula, In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds, Mothers and Daughters, Acceleration, Fortress: Sniper's Eye, and many more. Meanwhile, she is also said to have played an important role in screenwriting and production of some of these titles (Acceleration, Fortress, and The Enforcer). Her birth name is said to be Natalia Guslista.

Represented by Mavrick Artists Agency, she is believed to be the CEO of a production company called 7Heaven Productions. Marking her Indian acting career debut in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, she is also gearing up for her other releases, including The Movers and Chupacabra. She enjoys an impressive Instagram following of 213 thousand.

About Toxic

The upcoming period action thriller film, directed by Geetu Mohanda,s stars an ensemble cast lineup of Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, along with Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and Tovino Thomas. Based on a power struggle, the film set in 1980s Goa, has been one of the most awaited releases of the year.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release globally on March 19, 2026.

