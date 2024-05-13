Who is Pavithra Jayaram? Learn about Kannada TV actor who passed away in a horrific car crash

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

The news of the tragic death of Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram in a horrific car crash has shocked the whole Kannada television fraternity. The actor best known for her role as Thilottama in the blockbuster Telugu show Trinayani lost her life at a very young age.

Read to know more about the late actress Pavithra Jayaram here!

Who was Pavithra Jayaram?

Pavithra Jayaram was a popular Telugu actress who had worked in several Telugu and Kannada movies and several television shows. The actor became a household name after her appearance as Thilottama in Telugu show Trinayani.

Before stepping into the entertainment industry, Pavithra Jayaram did several odd jobs including housekeeping, sales girl, and library assistant to provide financially for her family.

Born and brought up in Karnataka, Jayaram developed a keen interest in acting from an early age. Finally, Jayaram's career in the television industry began with the Kannada serial, Jokali. Later, she also acted in other hit TV shows including Robot Family and Galipata.

Pavithra Jayaram made her foray into the Telugu industry with the daily soap Ninne Pelladatha. However, it was the show Trinayani, that made her a famous household name.

Pavithra Jayaram’s second marriage

Pavithra Jayaram was married to actor Chandrakanth at the time of her unfortunate demise. However, this was not the actor's first marriage, reportedly, she was earlier married at the age of 16.

Pavithra Jayaram and her second husband Chandrakanth were one of the most loved couples in the Telugu entertainment Industry. They often dropped adorable pictures with each other on social media for their fans and well-wishers.

The sudden and shocking demise of the actor has left all her fans and well-wishers heartbroken.

Pavithra Jayaram dies in car crash

Pavithra Jayaram was returning to the Hanakere district of Karnataka with sister Apeksha and husband Chandrakanth when the unfortunate incident happened near Mehbooba Nagar in Andhra Pradesh on May 12, 2024.

Reportedly, the car that was driven by driver Srikant lost control and smashed into the divider.

Later, the car was hit by a bus coming from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi.

Following the crash, the actress died on the spot. Meanwhile, Pavithra’s sister, husband, and Srikant have sustained serious injuries from the incident.

Currently, the police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Pavithra Jayaram's husband shares heartbroken note

Taking to his Instagram account, Chandrakanth shared a heartbreaking Instagram story following his wife's demise. Sharing a photo of himself with the late actress, he wrote,''Miss u Papaaaa pls come back.'' (Miss you baby, please come back).

Chandrakanth also posted an Instagram post remembering his wife. Check out the post below!

Pinkvilla offers heartfelt condolences to Pavithra's family and fans.

