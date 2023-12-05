Who is Prabhas' acting teacher? Exploring details as actor gifts guru a luxurious watch

Prabhas, the darling of the Telugu film industry, has earned his nickname not just for his acting prowess but also for his genuine humility and grounded nature. Even after becoming a massive pan-Indian star, Prabhas remains surprisingly down-to-earth, earning him the respect and admiration of fans and colleagues alike. His respect for elders and shyness in large crowds only add to his endearing personality.

Recently, Prabhas surprised his mentor, Satyanand, with a special birthday gift - a beautiful gold watch. Satyanand is a renowned acting coach who has guided the careers of many successful actors, including Bunny, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and of course, Prabhas himself.

In a video that has gone viral, we see Prabhas presenting the watch to Satyanand, expressing his gratitude for his guidance. He jokingly mentions the difficulty of finding a watch with a small dial, perfect for his teacher's wrist. He playfully advises Satyanand to take care of the precious gift, adding that the shop will gladly replace the chain if it's too tight.

This heartwarming gesture highlights Prabhas's impressive respect for his mentor and his genuine nature, even during his immense success. The video has resonated with fans, further solidifying Prabhas's image as a kind-hearted and humble superstar.

Who is this Satyanand

Lanka Satyanand, a legendary figure in the Telugu film industry, has earned the moniker Star Maker for grooming some of Tollywood's biggest names. Operating from his training institute in Visakhapatnam, Satyanand has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of actors like Pawan Kalyan (Chiranjeevi's brother), Mahesh Babu (late superstar Krishna's son), Ravi (Tamil hero, editor Mohan's son), Brahmanandam's son (Goutham), and countless others.

Satyanand's influence extends beyond just acting. He is also skilled in screenwriting, as evidenced by his prestigious Nandi Award for Best Screenplay Writer. His dedication to his craft and passion for nurturing talent have earned him immense respect and admiration throughout Tollywood.

But Satyanand's legacy goes beyond awards and accolades. He has impacted countless individuals, helping them realize their dreams of becoming successful actors.

He has not only shaped the careers of countless individuals but also enriched the Telugu film industry as a whole. His legacy as a star maker, mentor, and screenwriter will undoubtedly continue to inspire generations to come.

Upcoming movies of Prabhas

Prabhas is set to star in the action thriller film Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie boasts an ensemble cast, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and more in significant roles. The movie is produced by Vijay Kirgandur under Hombale Films. Additionally, Ravi Basrur handled the music, and Bhuvan Gowda oversaw cinematography for the project.

In addition, Prabhas is part of Nag Ashwin’s upcoming science fiction film, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and others. C. Aswani Dutt produced the film under Vyjayanthi Movies, with Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer. The film is anticipated to release in early 2024.

