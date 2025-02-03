Who is Raj Nidimoru? Meet Citadel: Honey Bunny director who is rumored to be dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The rumored relationship between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru has gained traction ever since they appeared together at the World Pickleball League match. The speculations were further fueled when the actress shared pictures from the tournament on her social media handle. In one of the photos, they were seen holding hands. Before talking more about their rumored relationship, let's first get to know who Raj is.

Who is Raj Nidimoru?

Raj Nidimoru is a renowned filmmaker who is widely recognized as part of the duo Raj & DK. His partnership with Krishna DK began in 2002 with the creation of their short film Shaadi. They are also known for their critically acclaimed show, The Family Man.

Hailing from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Raj initially studied engineering in India before continuing his education in the United States. Together with his creative partner, Krishna D.K., Raj co-founded D2R Films. It is a production company celebrated for its distinctive and innovative approach to storytelling.

Some of his best works include Farzi, Guns and Gulaabs, Short in the City, A Gentleman, Stree, Happy Ending, Go Goa Gone and more.

Samantha and Raj's dating rumors

Although neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors, the actress recently posted several pictures from the World Pickleball League match in which she owns the Chennai Super Champs team.

Advertisement

One photo shows the pair walking together, while another features Raj observing the actress as she cheers for her team. The most notable image is one where Samantha is seen holding the filmmaker's hand.

A social media user even commented, "Its official that these two are dating .I mean look at how she is holding hands in 19th slide so sam really."

Take a look at the photos below:

The dating rumors began after Samantha collaborated with Raj & DK on their web shows. The two worked together on The Family Man and are now in Citadel. However, it's worth noting that Raj is married to Shhyamali De.