Who is Ram Charan's favourite actor? RRR star's wife Upasana spills the beans

When asked Upasana, who is her and Ram Charan's favourite star in Kollywood, she said, "I love Rajinikanth sir and Charan loves to watch Ajith sir's movies, he is his favourite star."

Ram Charan is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. While he enjoys a massive fan base all over the world and his movies are loved by the audiences, do you know whose films he loves to watch? It's none another then, everybody's favorite Ajith Kumar. Not only that, the RRR actor's wife Upasana revealed that Ajith is his favorite star from Kollywood.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is all over the news as he joined the Oscars 2022 prediction list by popular International magazine for his performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The predicted list also shows Jr NTR and Ram Charan nominated under Best Actors. However, the final nomination list by the Academy is yet to be announced and will be out in the coming months.

Also Read: Here is what SS Rajamouli has to say on RRR's probability of winning an Oscar

Ram Charan is working on director S Shankar's much-awaited drama tentatively titled RC15. Today, SJ Suryah was welcomed on board as the cast of Ram Charan starrer. The makers shared a poster of him on Twitter to announce the same. The RRR also welcomed him on board through his Twitter handle.

Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. The plot of his suspense flick is penned by Karthik Subbaraju and music is composed by S Thaman.