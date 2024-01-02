Who is Rashmika Mandanna holidaying with? Fans guess it's Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna, the bright and energetic actress has been making a name for herself in Telugu and Tamil cinema even stepping into Bollywood this year with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

The actress has many fans and a recent reel video shared by the actress on her official Instagram handle has managed to become the center of attraction this time. The video in question was shared on the occasion of New Year and fans quickly took to say that the video was apparently taken by her rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda.

See the new reel video by Rashmika Mandanna

Though the video doesn’t exactly reveal any information about who was capturing the video, it does seem in the reflection of Rashmika’s shades that it was some guy taking her video on a smartphone. Some fans went on to react the same on the video’s post and commented how it was indeed Vijay Deverakonda taking the video.

Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda also shared a new video on his Instagram handle wishing everyone on New Year while he is currently in New York. Both these videos seem to cement the comments fans have made and are likely spending the New Year vacation together.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been in the dating rumors for quite some time now. The pair who first appeared in the Parsuram-directed film Geetha Govindam later on played the lead roles in Dear Comrade as well.

For quite a while now, the couple has been said to have a secret relationship away from the public eye but are often seen in individual pictures at the same locations. During a promotional event for Animal, Ranbir Kapoor even teased Rashmika with Vijay’s name and even revealed Sandeep Reddy Vanga met her during the Arjun Reddy actor’s housewarming.

Coming to their work fronts, Rashmika is going to appear in the reprisal role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun starrer film Pushpa 2: The Rule along with the movie The Girlfriend where she plays the leading character.

Vijay Deverakonda on the other hand will be seen in a family entertainer film called Family Star directed by Parasuram with Mrunal Thakur playing the female lead role.

