Who is Samantha's guy best friend, the nicest man in her life? Take a look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one such celebrity, who is real and raw on her social media. It wouldn't be wrong to say she is a star, who puts her good and bad as well on social media for her fans. Today, yet again, the actress gave a closer view into her life and showed her best friend, actor and director Rahul Ravindran, who is the nicest and kindest.

Samantha shared a few photos of her best friend Rahul Ravindran caught with delicious food with a heartwarming note. The actress said she loves him forever and also revealed the special thing he does for her. And it reminds us about our guy best friend.

Samantha wrote, "Take the nicest person you know and multiply that into a hundred.. that’s ma best friend.. I love you @rahulr_23 forever and ever. (When he’s the biggest foodie but gives up his food to give you company with yours and it almost kills him."

Check out Samantha's post for her best friend here:



About Samantha and Rahul's friendship

Rahul Ravindran has been one such friend in her life, who has been through her very dark phase. She has often shown how he motivates and encourages her to be the best version of herself. A few days ago, she shared a lovely message Rahul sent her. It read, read, “Take a deep breath papa. I promise you it’s gonna be ok soon. You’ve seen far worse days in these 7-8 months and you got through them. Never forget that. And remember how you got through them."

This is not the first time, when Samantha revealed about being diagnosed with myositis, Rahul reminded her that 'she is women of steel'. The Yashoda actress shared the picture of a plaque that had a beautiful inscription about the actress, which called her a 'Woman of Steel, sent specially by her dear friend Rahul.

Samantha and Rahul worked together in the movie Moscowin Kaveri, directed by Ravi Varman. And ever since they have become great friends. The actress is also close to his wife Chinmayi Sripaada. In fact, she was her dubbing artist for many of Samantha's films as well.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming romantic film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The actress is also busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan, directed by Raj and DK.

