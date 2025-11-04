Who is Shamla Hamza? 32 year old Feminichi Fathima star who worked 11 years in Dubai before Malayalam cinema

Actor Shamla Hamza, 32, has won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for her stirring performance in Fazil Muhammed’s Malayalam film Feminichi Fathima. The film explores the struggles of a mother and housewife trapped within a patriarchal household. Shamla’s natural and convincing portrayal earned her widespread praise and recognition across the Malayalam film industry.

A native of Thrithala, Palakkad, Shamla is not just an actor but also a former radio jockey and a mother. Her win marks a significant moment for emerging female actors in Malayalam cinema who bring real-life experiences into their craft.

Shamla Hamza’s journey from radio to cinema

Before stepping into films, Shamla Hamza worked as an RJ. She made her acting debut in Thamar K.V’s 1001 Nunakal, a Malayalam anthology drama that also gained critical appreciation. Interestingly, Thamar K.V later co-produced Feminichi Fathima, the film that brought Shamla her first major award.

At the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) last year, Shamla spoke about what drew her to the project. She said she was deeply moved by the film’s message about women’s empowerment and equality. “Many, after watching the film, told me they were waiting for such a simple definition of feminism,” she told Onmanorama during the event.

Shamla shot for Feminichi Fathima while caring for her six-month-old daughter, as per The Week. Reflecting on that phase, she said it was not easy balancing work and motherhood. “It has been difficult, like for any mother,” she recalled. “But my director and the crew were extremely supportive and gave me the space and time to look after my baby even amid the shoot.”

About Feminichi Fathima

Directed by Fazil Muhammed, Feminichi Fathima is a social drama that discusses gender equality, identity, and self-empowerment. The film stars Kumar Sunil, Viji Viswanath, Praseetha, Raji R Unnsi, and Babitha Basheer in key roles.

After an impressive run at several film festivals, including the 29th IFFK, the film released in theatres last month. Its OTT release date is yet to be confirmed.

