Who is Sunaina Yella's UAE influencer boyfriend? All about Khalid Al Ameri who is secretly engaged to actress

Dubai-based Emirati content creator Khalid Al Ameri has quietly confirmed his relationship with South Indian actress Sunainaa Yella, ending months of social media speculation. The confirmation came through a subtle Instagram hint, a mirror selfie placed at the end of Khalid’s birthday post, where the two were seen standing close together and holding hands. Along with the series of dimly lit celebration images, he wrote, “A beautiful night to remember,” expressing gratitude.

His Instagram Stories featured two more photos with Sunainaa, including one captioned, “Thank you for the beautiful birthday.” Fans immediately viewed the images as an official declaration, especially after months of clues the pair had shared online.

Who is Khalid Al Ameri? The UAE influencer winning hearts online

Khalid Al Ameri is one of the UAE’s most recognisable digital creators, celebrated for his humorous and culturally relatable videos. With more than 3.2 million Instagram followers, he regularly posts content about everyday life, family moments, and social topics. This year, he even made his Malayalam cinema debut with Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, further expanding his audience in India.

Khalid was previously married to influencer Salama Mohamed. The former couple met in 2006, got engaged the same year, and married in June 2007. After 17 years together, they officially divorced on 14 February 2024. They share two sons, Abdullah and Khalifa.

Here’s how the rumors about their relationship started

Speculation around Khalid and Sunainaa began in mid-2024, when Sunainaa posted a photo holding someone’s hand, a picture that Khalid liked. Shortly after, she liked his post featuring two ring-wearing hands with the caption “Alhamdulilah.”

At the time, Sunainaa addressed the viral buzz, writing, “Hi, I’ve seen some articles going around regarding my last post and wanted to clarify that I am indeed happily engaged.” She did not reveal the identity of her partner, leading to further questions online.

By early 2025, both stars shared matching food and café photos from Dubai, deepening the speculation. Their latest birthday posts finally confirmed what fans had suspected for months.

Sunainaa Yella, born in Nagpur and raised in Hyderabad, has built a stable career in South Indian cinema. She made her Telugu debut with Kumar Vs Kumari (2005) and entered Tamil films with Kadhalil Vizhunthen (2008). Some of her noted works include Neerparavai, Samar, and Regina. She has also acted in Malayalam and Kannada films.

ALSO READ: 'What is Tamil cinema’s identity?' Karthi sparks debate ahead of Vaa Vaathiyaar release