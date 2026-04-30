Who is Swagatha Krishnan? Singer who has leveled abuse allegations against Chennai composer

Trigger Warning: This article addresses sensitive topics, including abuse, which some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

Swagatha Krishnan, a popular singer from Tamil cinema, has made headlines after opening up about a deeply distressing experience from her life. The artist recently spoke about alleged abuse by a music composer.

Swagatha Krishnan on abuse by music composer

In an interview with Sivasankari Talks, Swagatha alleged that around seven years ago, a prominent Tamil composer abused her inside his studio. She stated that the incident took place in a closed, soundproof room and claimed that it was recorded on CCTV cameras, which were later used to intimidate her.

Moreover, the singer revealed that her experience was not an isolated incident. She said she noticed a similar pattern after speaking to other women who had faced comparable situations. Referring to the Epstein files, she remarked that the “music director was the king” of such actions.

She further alleged that the accused created an atmosphere of trust before misusing his position of power. According to her, he would target independent women, borrow money from them, delay repayment, and gradually exert control. The artist also claimed that when other individuals shared their experiences with her, she learned that multiple people, including children, had allegedly been subjected to secret recordings.

Additionally, Swagatha stated that she was financially exploited by the composer. She revealed that she had lent him money, which was never returned. She also shared that the experience led her to step away from the film industry.

The singer spoke about the emotional impact of the ordeal, saying she felt deeply demotivated afterward. She relied on her sister and therapy to cope with the situation. She said she struggled with the aftermath of the experience and its effect on her well-being.

Swagatha mentioned that she had previously consulted lawyers and senior officials but did not file a formal complaint at the time due to a lack of support and courage. She has now expressed her intention to pursue legal action against the composer.

Who is Swagatha Krishnan?

Swagatha Krishnan is a playback singer who predominantly works in Tamil cinema. According to reports from Cine Ulagam, she was raised in a family of artists and began learning music at a young age. She has three siblings and later moved to Bengaluru to pursue engineering studies.

Driven by her passion for music, she eventually relocated to Chennai and worked as a playback singer. Over the years, she has sung songs such as Alaa Alaa from Lakshmi, Raja Raja Kula from Vijay Deverakonda ’s NOTA, and Kaadhal Kanmani from GV Prakash ’s Bachelor, among others.

Reportedly, after stepping away from her film career, Swagatha moved to Rishikesh, where she has been running a business for several years.

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