Who is Thanuja Puttaswamy? Meet viral 33-year-old Bigg Boss Telugu 9 contestant— Know all about her

Thanuja Puttaswamy, also known as Thanuja Gowda, is a popular South Indian television and film actress who has gained immense recognition for her work in Telugu and Kannada serials. Born on March 5, 1992, in Bangalore, Karnataka, Thanuja grew up in a middle-class family. Her father, Puttaswamy, is a businessman, and her mother, Savithri, was a homemaker. She has two elder sisters, Anuja and Pooja.

Thanuja made her acting debut in 2013 with the Kannada horror movie 6-5=2, which later was dubbed into Telugu as Chitram Kadu Nijam and also remade in Hindi. She further appeared in the Kannada film Dhande Boys before gaining widespread fame in Telugu television. Her breakthrough came with the role of Parvati in the Zee Telugu serial Mudda Mandaram, which ran for over 1,500 episodes. She also appeared in Tamil television with the serial Siva Manasula Sakthi and in Telugu soap Agnipariksha.

Thanuja has won several awards for her performances, including Favourite Heroine, Evergreen Couple (with co-star Pawan Sai), and multiple Zee Kutumbam Awards. Her television career, coupled with brand endorsements, forms the primary source of her estimated net worth of Rs 1.5–2 crore as reported by News X.

Here’s what you should know about Thanuja Puttaswamy’s personal life

Thanuja Puttaswamy is currently 33 years old and unmarried. She keeps her personal life private, focusing primarily on her acting career. Fluent in Kannada, Telugu, and English, she enjoys dancing, travelling, and reading. Thanuja often shares glimpses of her life on social media, highlighting her family, simple lifestyle, and hobbies.

She recently entered Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as a contestant, bringing her television fame to a reality show audience. During Family Week in the show, her close friend and co-star Pawan Sai, along with actress Haritha, appeared on stage. The emotional moment moved Thanuja to tears.

Haritha said, “I am very proud to see you,” while Pawan Sai recalled their bonding and even jokingly quoted the famous Arjun Reddy dialogue, leaving Thanuja slightly embarrassed. Thanuja has clarified multiple times that Pawan Sai is an important person in her life, often seeking his advice for personal and professional decisions, though they are not in a relationship.

