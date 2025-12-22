Who is the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9? Kalyan Padala beats Thanuja Puttaswamy to claim trophy

Kalyan Padala has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, bringing an end to the Nagarjuna-hosted reality show’s nearly four-month journey. The grand finale aired on Sunday, December 21, and saw Kalyan defeat Thanuja Puttaswamy to lift the coveted trophy. With his win, Kalyan took home Rs 35 lakh in cash and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris, along with an additional Rs 5 lakh awarded by one of the show’s co-sponsors.

Host Nagarjuna announced the result by saying, “Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 winner is Kalyan Padala.” The moment left Kalyan visibly emotional as he broke down on stage. Runner-up Thanuja Puttaswamy applauded him warmly and congratulated him.

Kalyan Padala wins Bigg Boss Telugu 9 after 105 days inside the house

Kalyan’s journey stood out for consistency and emotional connect with viewers. Ahead of the finale, he was already considered the frontrunner. A SCREEN poll conducted on X showed Kalyan leading with 64.6 percent of votes from 1,006 participants. Thanuja followed closely and eventually finished as the runner-up.

During the finale, Bigg Boss introduced multiple twists, including tempting cash offers to finalists. Demon Pavan exited the show after accepting Rs 15 lakh to support his family, which reduced the final prize money from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. Despite being offered Rs 20 lakh in a final twist, both Kalyan and Thanuja refused to walk away.

Explaining his decision, Kalyan said, “I come from a humble background. Of course, this amount is huge for me, but I can’t accept this.” Thanuja added, “Taking this suitcase would disappoint my fans. Today, I am here because of them; hence it is not right to accept this.”

Here’s how the grand finale unfolded with stars and surprises

The star-studded finale featured appearances by Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Meka Srikanth, Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayati. Performances by Mangli and Payal Rajput added to the celebratory mood. Ravi Teja’s surprise entry with a suitcase full of cash became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

As the season ended, the makers paid tribute to host Nagarjuna with a special montage. Walking out with the finalists, he remarked softly, “Finally going home…” leaving both Kalyan and Thanuja emotional.

After his win, Kalyan thanked the audience, his family and the team for their support. Thanuja said, “I am extremely thankful to everyone for supporting me. It has been an incredible journey.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale: Meet top 5 finalists and know more details about Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted show