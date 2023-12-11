Who is the winner of Super Singer Junior season 9? Prize money and other details inside
Shreenitha was crowned the winner of Super Singer Junior season 9. The finale featured incredible musical performances and emotional moments as the contestants competed for the top prize.
Super Singer Junior Season 9 came to an exciting end at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 10th. Shreenitha, a talented young singer from Coimbatore, emerged as the winner after an amazing five-hour grand finale filled with incredible performances.
Shreenitha was overjoyed and expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported her on her journey, including her mentors, guru, and the entire team behind the show. Reportedly she not only won the coveted trophy but also received a huge prize package, including a whopping Rs. 60 lakhs and a flat.
The competition was fierce, with six talented finalists battling it out through two performances. After the public vote and judges' scores were combined, Shreenitha was crowned the champion. Reports suggest that Harshini Nethra and Akshara Lakshmi finished second and third, taking home Rs. 10 lakhs and Rs. 5 lakhs respectively.
Check out the Shreenitha performance video below
More about Super Singer Junior season 9
Super Singer Junior Season 9, hosted by Ma Ka Pa Anand and Priyanka Deshpande, has been a huge success since it started in July 2023. The show showcased amazing talent, remarkable performances, and expert judging by music legends like K.S. Chithra, Anthony Dasan, and composer S. Thaman.
The show's popularity has even reached beyond Tamil Nadu, with remakes in four other languages: Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. The success of Super Singer Junior Season 9 proves that it's not just a show, it's a cultural phenomenon and a platform that helps young singers grow and reach their full potential.
Throughout its nine seasons, Super Singer Junior has showcased exceptional musical talent in children and adolescents. This year's contestants continued that tradition with impressive vocals during the auditions and competitive performances leading up to a memorable finale. The finale not only crowned a winner, Shreenitha but also celebrated the bright futures ahead for all the young participants as they pursue music.
