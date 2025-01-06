Who is Vishal? All about Tamil star-kid turned action star, expelled from producers council and has his film release after 12 year delay

Vishal Krishna Reddy has been a known face in the Tamil film industry for years now. Lately, he grabbed attention after his film Madha Gadha Raja is all set to hit the theaters after almost 12 years of delay. Moreover, his latest appearance at the pre-release event for the same also drew the spotlight, since the actor was seen shivering with high fever. In this article, we will learn a bit more about Vishal.

Who is Vishal?

Vishal Krishna Reddy, or better known as Vishal, has predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry for quite some time now. He is the son of renowned film producer GK Reddy. He was born in August 1977 in a Telugu-speaking family based out of Chennai. Besides his father, Vishal’s mother, Janaki Devi, is also a big businesswoman and producer of Telugu and Tamil films.

The star has only one sibling, an elder brother, Vikram Krishna, who too is an actor-turned-producer who has in fact produced several of the former’s films.

Vishal completed his schooling at Don Bosco Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai, after which he pursued his graduation degree in visual communications from Loyola College in the same city.

Vishal’s professional career, foray into films

Speaking about his film career, Vishal has made a name in action films. He began his career by being an assistant director to Arjun Sarja in his project, Vedham. It was there when another producer spotted him and immediately decided to approach Vishal and sign him for an acting role in the movie Chellamae.

Advertisement

After this, Vishal went on to bag several film offers, including Sandakozhi, Dishyum, Thimuru, and more. All of these featured the star in heavy and rugged action roles, and his performances were duly noted and appreciated even by the critics.

Vishal got his breakthrough performance for the dark comedy film Avan Ivan, wherein he essayed the role of a village actor with an inherent squint. To pull off the same, the star had to go through a lot of physical exhaustion, and he even suffered from a muscular injury on the sets.

In the recent years, Vishal’s much-lauded performance included films like Irumbu Thirai (2018), followed by Mark Antony (2022). Both of these gained immense success at the box office, not to forget the heightened appreciation from fans and critics alike.

Vishal’s work beyond the camera

Other than an actor, Vishal is also a producer helming his own production house named Vishal Film Factory.

Advertisement

Besides this, in April 2017, he got elected as the president of the Tamil Film Producers Council. However, he was later expelled from the same soon enough after he made remarks against the council.

Vishal attended the screening of Madha Gaja Raja while shivering with fever

Vishal made headlines after his latest appearance at the pre-release event for the film Madha Gaja Raja. Well, this film of his, directed by Sundar C, had been facing a delay for its theatrical release for almost 12 years now.

Despite such a momentous occasion, the fact that Vishal arrived at the event while shivering due to high fever made his fans extremely worried about his health and well-being.

In videos that went viral all over social media, Vishal could be seen not even being able to hold the mic properly, as his hands shook fervently.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman turns 57: Prabhudeva’s birthday wish for music maestro reinstates how their track Muqabla remains iconic