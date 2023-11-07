Who is Zara Patel? 5 things to know about the woman in Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video

Rashmika Mandanna recently made headlines for being the victim of a deepfake video that blew up. The original video was by a British-Indian influencer named Zara Patel, which was superimposed with artificial intelligence, making it look like the video belonged to Rashmika Mandanna. Continue reading to learn more about Zara Patel.

5 things to know about Zara Patel:

1. Who is Zara Patel?

Zara Patel is a British-Indian social media influencer. Raised in the UK, Zara is an advocate of mental health and uses her social media handles to spread awareness regarding the importance of mental health.

2. What does she do?

As per her Instagram bio, Zara is an engineer by profession. In addition to that, she also actively creates adult content for her followers and has even shared options for her followers to view her explicit content, as well as chat with her.

3. Instagram followers

Zara has more than 457k followers on Instagram. She uses this as a platform to talk about mental health and spread awareness regarding the importance of addressing mental health issues.

4. Brand promotions

Zara also does brand promotions where she uses her social media content as a way to promote various brands and companies.

5. Reaction to the Deepfake video

As soon as she got to know about the incident, Zara Patel took to social media to address it and said that she was deeply saddened by the incident. She also mentioned that she had no involvement in the deepfake video and that she was deeply disturbed and upset by the entire incident.

She further added that she is worried for the future of women and girls, who would now have to fear about the content they put out on social media as well. She also requested people to fact-check whatever they see on the internet.

Check out what she had to say below:

Rashmika’s reaction to the incident

Rashmika Mandanna had also taken to social media to address the incident and mentioned that deeply hurt due to it. She also said that it was extremely scary, and mentioned how harmful the misuse of technology could get. Additionally, she thanked her family, friends and well-wishers, calling them her support system, and added that she was unsure how she would have handled it if she were in school or college. She also urged the need to address such identity theft and call for legal action.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s reaction below:

Celebrities react to the deepfake video

Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, Sai Dharam Tej, Naga Chaitanya, and Chinmayi Sripaada came out in support of the Pushpa actress. Mrunal Thakur took to instagram to express her disappointment with people who make such videos, and said such people lacked conscience. She also thanked Rashmika for speaking up and addressing the issues. Additionally, she reiterated that actors and actresses were human too, even if they were in constant spotlight.

Naga Chaitanya opened up saying he was disheartened at the misuse of technology in such a manner, and extended his support to Rashmika. He also advocated for legal action, and urged for a legal framework against such identity theft. Sai Dharam Tej also spoke up in similar lines, and highlighted the mental trauma this could have on the victim.

Chinmayi Sripaada shed light on the risks deepfake technology holds, especially to women. She also mentioned that the technology could be misused for harassment, blackmail, exploitation, and extortion. Amitabh Bachchan was the first to bring the issue to light, and called for a strong legal action against the incident as well.

So what are deepfakes?

Deepfakes are videos where the face or body of a person has been digitally altered so that they appear to be like someone else. When this is done without the consent of the person, it could be used for malicious purposes, spreading false information, and have the potential to defame an individual.

Several parts of the world have issued restrictions against Deepfake videos altogether, and other places have issued partial restrictions that require the creator to reveal that the video has been altered. In India, deepfakes fall under section 66E of the IT Act of 2000, which includes offenses including capture, publication, transmission using mass media, and infringing on their privacy. Additionally, anyone who uses computers or the internet with the intent of cheating or impersonating someone can be prosecuted under Section 66D of the IT Act. Both sections carry a penalty of three years in prison and/or a fine of 2 Lakhs INR in the case of 66E and 1 Lakh INR in the case of 66D.

Other cases of Deepfakes

Rashmika Mandanna’s incident helped shed light on other such deepfake cases that have occurred around the world. Previously, Tom Hanks, Kristen Bell, and many more have been victims of such cases as well.

Quite recently, Katrina Kaif also fell victim to the misuse of deepfake technology. Her image where she was wearing a low-cut top with an exposed midriff went viral. It is understood that the picture had morphed Katrina’s clothes from a fight scene from her upcoming film Tiger 3. This became evident as co-actress Michelle Lee was visible in the frame as well.

It is truly concerning how cases of deepfakes and other forms of identity theft are increasing. Spreading awareness about such malicious uses of technology is equally important as creating a strong legal framework against them as well. The incidents with Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina have brought the issues to the limelight, with celebrities and fans urging for accountability, as well as consequences for such mal-intended acts.

