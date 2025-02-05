Who was Pushpalatha? Meet veteran actress who featured in over 100 films and worked with legendary stars Sivaji Ganesan, MGR

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Veteran South Indian actress Pushpalatha's demise has left a void in the film industry. Since the 1960s, she has worked in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu films. Today, we look back at her greatest achievements and contributions over the years to honor her legacy.

Who was Pushpalatha?

Hailing from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, Pushpalatha belonged to a strict Catholic family. Among her eight siblings, she stood out for her keen interest in the arts. While her father earned a living by selling silver and brass, she pursued Bharatnatyam and completed her training at the age of 9. A few years later, she landed her first role with a cameo in the film Nalla Thangai, directed by renowned actor S. A. Natarajan.

Pushpalatha got her first big break with the film titled Konga Nattu Thangam in 1962. During the same period, she appeared in multiple films, including Sarada as Uma, Sengamala Theevu, Policekaran Magal as Mallika, and Aalayamani as Parvathi. She also starred in Kavitha, Paar Magaley Paar as Kaantha, and Mani Osai in 1963.

Other significant roles included Naanum Oru Penn and Yarukku Sontham. By the mid-60s, she continued to build her legacy with films like Pachai Vilakku, Aandavan Kattalai, and Ramu. Pushpalatha mostly shared screen space with legendary actors including MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Talking about her personal life, Pushpalatha was married to AVM Rajan. The two fell in love while working together on the sets of their film Naanum Oru Penn, and soon after, they tied the knot. While Pushpalatha was a Christian, AVM Rajan was a Hindu, but he later converted to Christianity. The couple had two daughters, one of whom, Mahalakshmi, also pursued acting. However, Mahalakshmi later got married and stepped away from showbiz.

Apart from doing over 100 films, Pushpalatha even tried her luck in producing movies. However, both her projects failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office.

Pushpalatha passes away

Pushpalatha breathed her last in Chennai on Tuesday, February 4. She passed away at the age of 87 in her home after suffering from age-related ailments. According to a Mathrubhumi report, the actress had been undergoing treatment for some time before her passing. She is survived by her husband, daughters, and grandchildren.

