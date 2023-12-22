Whoâ€™s the boyfriend in Rashmika Mandannaâ€™s next film, The Girlfriend? Makers announce

Rashmika Mandanna who has been on a stride with her latest success alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vangaâ€™s film Animal is now set to make an appearance as the lead character in Rahul Ravindranâ€™s film The Girlfriend.

The makers of the film have finally announced that Dheekshith Shetty of Dia fame is set to appear as the male lead in their film. The makers made this announcement on his birthday along with a special glimpse from the film.

Check out the Boyfriend of Rashmika starrer The Girlfriend

