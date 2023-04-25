Why are actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi BANNED by FEFKA and Malayalam Movie Artists?

Malayalam cinema has been going through a rough phase in 2023 with a low success rate at the box office. Adding to that there were some allegations made by the producer’s association of unruly behavior by certain young actors on film sets and non-cooperation in facilitating the shooting of films for silly reasons. Some names were floating around of possible actors being referred to in these allegations but there was no confirmation regarding the name. However, there is a confirmation from the industry about the names of two actors; Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi confirming the earlier rumours. The young stars have been banned by The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Kerala Film Producers Association to participate in films in any capacity sometime back.



Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi to face a ban from acting

The actors have been creating a lot of trouble on film sets, turning up late, not cooperating with the schedules, and demanding spot edits and many such allegations have been levelled against the actors in many of their films. The actors have been getting a bad reputation in the industry for bad behaviour on film sets and for postponing shoots. There have been several major warnings from all the associations concerned, organized jointly by joint FEFKA, the Film Producers' Association, and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), held recently. There have also been allegations of drug use on a film set against both of these actors, which contributed to the expedited ban.

No Response from the young actors

Shane Nigam had caused a lot of trouble on the sets of “RDX”, which has completed 90 shootings at that point when he walked out citing reduced importance in a shot from the film. There was a lot of back and forth between the cast, when his co-star Anthony Varghese took to his social media post to note, “No drama, please. Dedicated to those who are playing real-life drama here.” referring to the whole drama around Shane’s exit from the shooting, leaving the cast and crew stranded. There has been no confirmation on the extent and time frame of the ban and the actors have not responded on the issue yet.

