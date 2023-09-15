Why are Ajith Kumar fans hyped up about Vishal and SJ Suryah's Mark Antony?

Mark Antony, featuring Vishal and SJ Suryah, had its theatrical release today, September 15. As it turns out, there are several references to Ajith Kumar in the film. This does not really come as a surprise if you are aware of the film’s director, Adhik Ravichandran. For the uninitiated, Adhik had previously acted in Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan’s 2016 Hindi film Pink.

One of the protagonists of Mark Antony, SJ Suryah, had even stated that Adhik Ravichandran offered him the film after Ajith Kumar told the filmmaker that he would be good for that part.

Adhik Ravichandran incorporates several Ajith Kumar references in Mark Antony

Those who watched the movie have shared that there are not just one or two Ajith Kumar references in Mark Antony; on the other hand, the whole film is filled with several references to the Thunivu actor. As this news has come out, Ajith’s fans are more than happy with the mention of their favorite actor in the Vishal-starrer film. This has also doubled the interest of Ajith fans in watching Mark Antony.

Not just Ajith Kumar, but Mark Antony’s makers have also incorporated Thalapathy Vijay’s name in the film. The movie starts by thanking the Master actor.

Vishal and SJ Suryah’s Mark Antony is a quirky gangster drama

The entire team of Mark Antony is super confident about their film, and this is evident from what they said about the movie during the promotions. In an interview with the Indian Express, Vishal even stated that a film like Mark Antony is made once every five or ten years. He said, "This is the first time I am doing a dual role in 19 years. After 32 films, I got to do two roles in a movie: father and son. It’s a time-travel movie. You get a film like this once in five or ten years, which is convincing not only to the city audience but also reaching out to the rural viewers."

Karthi has given a voiceover for the film, which is another interesting detail about the film. All in all, the team’s confidence in the film seems to have paid off, as Mark Antony has been receiving rave reviews.

ALSO READ: 'Please leave your Oxford...': Salaar director Prashanth Neel's reaction to Tinnu Anand's popular teaser dialogue