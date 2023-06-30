Why did Amitabh Bachchan get irritated watching Pawan Kalyan's Tholi Prema?

Pawan Kalyan's romantic movie Tholi Prema is one of the classic cults in his illustrious career. The film has re-released in Telugu states, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary. On that note, the director Karunakaran revealed an interesting Trivia about her Amitabh Bachchan got irritated watching Tholi Prema.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan reportedly got super tensed and irritated watching the climax of Tholi Prema. The director revealed, “The climax of Tholi Prema generates tremendous tension among the audience as the hero refrains from expressing his love until the end. While watching the climax, Amitabh ji became irritated and impulsively tossed his car keys at the TV screen due to the hero’s delayed confession.”

He further added, “Jaya Bachchan ji, who was viewing the film alongside him, expressed her delight and applauded when the heroine returned.” According to reports, Amitabh shared this incident to Karunakaran during their encounter at an event in Chennai.



About Tholi Prema

Tholi Prema stars Pawan Kalyan and Keerthi Reddy, with music composed by Deva. The film was later dubbed into Tamil as Aanandamazhai, remade in Kannada as Preethsu Thappenilla (2000), and Hindi as Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001). The film revolves around Balu, who falls in love with Anu at first sight and she is unaware of his emotions. The difficulties that he needs to face to win her heart, form the rest of the story.



Upcoming projects

Amitabh Bachchan is currently working with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in the upcoming pan-Indian film Project K. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the actor is playing a key role in the film. It also features Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Bro with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. The teaser was released yesterday and showed Powerstar in the role of God. Directed by Samuthirakani, Bro is scheduled to release on July 28th, 2023.

The actor will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He also has Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and also announced his forthcoming film OG with Sahoo director Sujeeth.

