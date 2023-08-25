Why did Kantara star Rishab Shetty meet Prashanth Neel on the sets of Prabhas starrer Salaar?

Rishab Shetty and Prasanth Neel as we all know are prominent figures in the Indian film industry after the huge success of Kantara and KGF, respectively. The two talented heads recently met on the sets of Salaar and there's enough excitement and anticipation surrounding their meeting. Well, the truth is, their meeting was nothing but a coincidence that recently occurred when the director Prashanth Neel met the Kantara star, Rishab Shetty while they both were shooting at the same place in Karnataka.

The director of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Prashanth Neel was shooting a small patch of the film in Mangaluru, Incidentally, the Kantara star Rishab Shetty also happened to be there while he was working on the second part of his much-anticipated film, Kantara. This was indeed a moment to remember for both and their fans who speculated a deadly collaboration between Rishab and Prashanth Neel.

Part 1 of Kantara received tremendous love from the audience who are now waiting for the release of its upcoming part, which is the Kantara prequel.

Talking about Prabhas's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the film also has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, Salaar will be released in theatres on 28 September 2023.

Meanwhile, as Pinkvilla exclusively revealed, Prashanth Neel has relocated Salaar post-production to a Karnataka village to avoid a possible leakage from the film. The makers are planning to release the much-awaited trailer of Salaar in the first week of September.

