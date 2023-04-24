Why did Mani Ratnam say Ponniyin Selvan wouldn't have been possible without SS Rajamouli's Baahubali?

Mani Ratnam, who is gearing up for the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2, thanked director SS Rajamouli for making his film happen. The ace filmmaker attended a promotional event in Hyderabad and said if SS Rajamouli had not made Baahubali then Ponniyin Selvan would not have been made, that too in two parts. He added that Baahubali created a path for Ponniyin Selvan.

Speaking on the occasion, he explained how Baahubali paved the way for Ponniyin Selvan films to be made. “I’d like to thank Subaskaran (producer) sir first. Sir, because of you, Ponniyin Selvan was possible. I’ve said this before and I’m saying this again. I want to thank Rajamouli. If Baahubali was not made. And not made in two parts. Ponniyin Selvan would not have been made. So we owe him a big thanks,” Ratnam said.

He further added, “I’ve called him, met him and told him this. And I want to say here that it created the path for me to be able to mount Ponniyin Selvan in two parts. It gave confidence to the entire industry to do historical (projects) and he opened a huge passage for a lot of Indian history to be converted into films.”

About Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

On many occasions, SS Rajamouli stated that he is a huge fan of Mani Ratnam. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli In 2015, directed the epic action film Baahubali in two parts starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamanna. From smashing box office records to getting International recognition, Baahubali was the first of many that made Indian cinema proud. After that, he directed another epic, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR that charted history. He confirmed that there will be a sequel for RRR as well.

Although Ponniyin Selvan will be seeing the light now in 2022, it has been under discussion for 30 years. Mani Ratnam attempted to make Ponniyin Selvan twice--first in 1994 and then in 2011--but both times, the project didn’t take off as planned. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on April 30 and stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others in key roles.





