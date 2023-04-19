Why did Ponniyin Selvan 1 not do well in Hindi compared to KGF and Kantara? Karthi Answers

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for grand release in a few days and the star-studded cast is leaving no stone to promote. The team has so far visited Chennai, Coimbatore and Delhi for the promotions of the second installment. During one of the promotional event, Karthi opened up about why Ponniyin Selvan 1 couldn’t register an impact among the North audiences.

Karthi admitted that Ponniyin Selvan 1 didn't perform well in the North compared to KGF and Kantara as the story is a bit difficult to understand. “I think they (the audience in the North) found it a bit difficult to understand. That’s what I felt initially. When you are reading a novel, you will forget the names by the time you get to the tenth page. Similarly, here too they had that problem. However, when the film was released on OTT, they were able to get it. So, they will be able to better understand the film when the second part comes. However, the film was praised for its aesthetics,” he said.

Karthi added, “In Kerala and Karnataka the film was well-received. In the South, due to the relatability factor, the film worked well. However, after the OTT release, even many from North are awaiting the release of the second part.” However, he also assured that the second part will be easy to grasp because of the familiar characters and the end of the story.



About Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan emerged as a massive hit in Tamil Nadu and went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in Tamil Nadu. However, did not do as well as expected in the Hindi market. Now, it is to be awaited, and watch if Ponniyin Selvan 2 will stand up to the sequel expectations. The second installement is scheduled for theatrical release on April 28.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The sequel will feature the star-studded cast reprising their roles respectively such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Omani Rani and Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. In addition to this, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are also part of PS 2. AR Rahman is the music composer.

