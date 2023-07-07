Why did Prithviraj Sukumaran tell Prashanth Neel that he couldn't be part of Prabhas’ Salaar?

Even though Prithviraj Sukumaran has done films in other languages, he has mainly stuck to Malayalam cinema in the last few years. His contemporaries, like Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil, frequently made films in other languages and gained praise for them. But the actor chose to mainly do films in Malayalam. An interview that the actor did a while back has him speaking about the reason he did not do many films in other languages. Also, Prithviraj shared that he almost thought he would not be able to do Salaar. The actor revealed the reason for thinking this as well.

Prithviraj Sukumaran initially did not commit to Salaar

Prithviraj Sukumaran thought at first that he would not be able to do Salaar. He also revealed this to the film’s Prashanth Neel. The Ayalum Njanum Thammil actor revealed all this in an interview with The Cue.

In the interview, he revealed that the reason he felt this way at the beginning was because he was also shooting for another film, Aadujeevitham. This is an upcoming Malayalam film in which Prithviraj plays the protagonist. The role he is playing in the film is a very demanding one, which saw the actor go through immense physical transformations.

As the dates for Aadujeevitham and Salaar clashed, the actor thought that it was better to let go of the latter. But when he revealed this to the makers of Salaar, they told Prithviraj that they would wait for him and not go for another actor to play the part. The shooting of his portions in the film was then postponed to adjust to the actor's schedule. The actor also revealed that he was offered the role in Salaar years ago. This was the time that the general public did not have any idea about such a film getting made.

Why did Prithviraj Sukumaran not do more films in other languages?

Prithviraj said in the same interview that he did not receive any good opportunities in other languages for a while. On the other hand, he was being offered great films in Malayalam. If he had to do films in other languages, he would have to take time off from doing films in Malayalam. The actor shared that he did not find a script that made him excited. But he also added that in recent times, he has been getting a lot more scripts for films and series from other languages.

Even though Prithviraj has only done limited films in other languages he has certainly done some memorable ones. Let’s hope Salaar gets added to that list.

