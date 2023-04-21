Why did Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Mammootty and top South celebs lose their blue tick on Twitter?

The nation woke up with the most strange thing on Twitter. Top celebs of the cricket, politics, and film industry have lost their blue verified ticks on Twitter. Yes, South celebs like Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, and many others lost their Twitter blue tick. On April 20, Elon Musk announced to revoke of the blue tick from individual legacy Twitter accounts.

The celebrities lost their blue ticks because they have not paid the subscription fees for verified status. Since the top stars have not subscribed to Twitter, they lost their verified tick on Twitter. Even stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, and several well-known personalities lost their Twitter blue tick. Now, to get back the verified mark, the celebs have to pay USD 8 per month. While some have tweeted that they do not want to pay to get recognised, some tweeted funnily saying 'bye bye blue tick'.



Top stars lose blue tick on Twitter

The ‘Blue tick’ which was not charged previously, was introduced in 2009 to help users identify celebrities, politicians, companies, and brands, and to help Users identify genuine accounts of public interests.

Earlier, Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi lost their Twitter blue tick after changing their names. As part of the promotions, Trisha and Jayam changed their names to the character names, Kundhavai and Arunmozhi Varman from PS 2 on Twitter. However, this led to losing the verified mark of their official handle. The actress opened up about losing the verified badge on Twitter and said, Trisha further added, “They are refusing to let us purchase it because we changed our names. We tried doing that as well this morning. It says suspicious activity because we changed our names.”

