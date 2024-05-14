Why did Ram Charan move to in-laws' house after daughter Klin Kaara's birth? Wife Upasana reveals

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are among the South film industry's most loved couples. The duo were blessed with their first child Klin Kaara last year and the new parents in town are currently enjoying parenthood.

In an interview with TOI, Upasana spilled the beans on an emotional journey through motherhood and postpartum and her husband being the pillar of strength throughout. Read the complete story to know more!

Ram Charan 'moved into' Upasana's parents' house

Recently, in an interview, the new mom Upasana spoke about how her husband has helped her overcome postpartum depression. Sharing her journey of motherhood, Upasana Konidela spoke about how the transition into being a mother has been a profound journey but she also had her share of struggles. She credited her husband Ram for being her unwavering support and standing by her at all times.

Talking about her husband’s support, she said, “My husband is my therapist and moved in with me to my parents’ place (after they had the baby). I understand that it’s not the same for all mothers, so it’s vital for them to prioritize their well-being and seek professional help when needed.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Further, Upasana also revealed that husband Ram Charan is a hands-on father to their daughter Klin Kaara and how his contribution to raising the child has helped the star wife through it all.

Advertisement

On a lighter note, Upasana mentioned how difficult it is for her and her husband to leave Kaara at home when they travel. She said that Ram Charan cries more than Kaara does. He truly is a doting father, isn’t he?

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela exchanged wedding vows on June 14, 2012, and the adorable couple welcomed their first child in June 2023.

Ram Charan on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the RRR actor will next be seen in S. Shankar's Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar in crucial roles. It is anticipated that the political action thriller will hit the theatres in September this year.

ALSO READ: Music director GV Prakash Kumar announces separation from Saindhavi after 11 years 'for the sake of mental peace'