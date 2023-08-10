Why did Ramya Krishnan call herself 'not good performer' as she reveals moving to Telugu industry after flops in Tamil

Ramya Krishnan is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She is known for essaying any role with utmost perfection, be it as a villain or mother. The actress is remembered for her roles like Neelambari and Shivagami in Padayappa and Baahubali respectively. However, this journey of stardom and recognition was not easy for her. She struggled to make a mark in Tamil and Telugu in the initial days.

Ramya Krishnan reveals moving to Telugu industry after flops in Tamil

In an interview with Galatta, Ramya Krishnan revealed why she moved to the Telugu film industry after working in Tamil during the initial days of her acting career. Ramya also revealed that she felt she wasn't a good performer back then. The actress said, I did not become successful in my acting career for a long time after my debut. My films in Tamil were not doing well initially, so went to Telugu. Even though I had a hit with Muthal Vasantham it did not benefit my career. I wasn't a good performer back then. My mother saw a movie of mine later on and asked how did I survive for so long."

After a series of failures in both Tamil and Telugu, she achieved fame through K. Viswanath's Sutradharulu, released in 1989. The film went on to win National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. After this, she featured in many movies and emerged as a leading actress in Tollywood alongside many other famous South Indian actresses.

Ramya Krishnan and Rajinikanth reunion with Jailer

Ramya Krishnan is seen next with Rajinikanth in Jailer, which was released today. This film marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan after their blockbuster film Padayappa in 1999. In this film, Ramya is married to Rajinikanth, so fans were super excited to watch the duo.

Jailer is receiving massive responses from audiences all over the corner. Rajinikanth's back with theatrical after two years, Mohanlal's cameo, Nelson Dilipkumar's direction, and other factors have perfectly impressed the audiences. Multiple videos from the FDFS of Jailer have already been coming out, and the fan frenzy surrounding the film is evident in those videos.

Jailer has a star-studded cast comprising the likes of Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi. Mohanlal. The film’s music by Anirudh Ravichander has left everyone grooving.

ALSO READ: Jailer: Nelson reveals Rajinikanth never made him feel insecure when he was at his lowest point after Beast