Why did Vijay Deverakonda fans and Anasuya Bharadwaj get into a bitter Twitter war?

Ever since Arjun Reddy was released and usage of obscene words, Anasuya Bharadwaj had been having an issue with Vijay Deverakonda. She always took a dig at him every now and then on social media. Yet again, the anchor and actor made an indirect comment about the Liger actor, which caused a ruckus on Twitter.

A couple of hours ago, Anasuya took a sly dig at the Kushi actor, raising the curtain to yet another issue once again. She indirectly hit at Vijay Deverakonda for using the prefix 'The' to his name on the recent Kushi poster. On May 5, without taking his name, she took to Twitter and called out for using the prefix.

Check out the poster of Kushi with 'THE Vijay Deverakonda'

Vijay Deverakonda's fans and Anasuya Bharadwaj get into a war of words

After this, several fans of Vijay Deverakonda bashed her for taking a dig at him and asked what problem she has with him. A user wrote, "How did this rivalry start?" A few fans also made derogatory comments about her character, movies, and personal life. Several also called her 'aunty'. However, she gave it again with another tweet. The Rangamarthanda actress also shared a screenshot of a fan, who abused her and wrote, "Morning tweeple!! Felt this is the right way to “wake up” many This! I personally don’t know a lot of my extended fam page admins.. but I am super proud of the influence I create unlike many others’ ! Not worth the comparison at all.. but this is an option too ani cheptunna.."

Well, the war of words between Anasuya Bharadwaj and Vijay Deverakonda's fans on Twitter has caught major attention on Twitter.

In the recent past, she took Twitter by storm when she posted an indirect satire on the Liger movie’s result. Before this, she also bashed him for using the bad word of mother in the Arjun Reddy movie. However, it is to be noted that Vijay never reacted to any of this till now.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a romantic film titled Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The first single was announced to release on May 9, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film reportedly revolves around an unconventional love story. The film will have a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 1.