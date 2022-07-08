'Why do people find it their duty to question my RRR?' Ram Charan's wife Upasana on not having kids goes viral

Ram Charan and his Upasana are one of the most sought after couples in Tollywood. The couple, who tied in 2012, recently celebrated 10 years of marital bliss. Although they set major goals, they are in news every and now with pregnancy rumours and media often asked about having kids at many occasions. Ram Charan and Upasana have made it very clear at many occasions that they want to focus on their goals and have no plans of kids.

Yet again, the star wife made her stance clear. Recently, Upasana met Sadhguru and said she doesn’t want children for population control. During the interaction, Upasana spoke to him about having kids and the three Rs in her life. RRR stands for relationship, reproduction and role in life. The mystic guru added, "Man is worried about carbon footprint but if the human footprint is reduced, there is no need to worry about global warming too. So, it’s good to see women who chose to not reproduce." Upasana replied, "I would make you speak with my mother and mother-in-law very soon."

Ram Charan also earlier opened up about having kids and clarified, “As a son of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, I have the responsibility of making fans happy. If I start a family, I may deviate from my mission. Upasana also has a few goals. So, we decided not to have kids for some years".

For unversed, Ram Charan met his better half via some common friends. Their first encounter was at a sports club in London. Soon, these two became good friends, and later their friendship transpired into love. After getting engaged on 1st December 2011, they tied the knot on 14th June 2012.