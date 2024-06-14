Why does All We Imagine as Light actor Kani Kusruti feel Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham could have been better?

Released in April, Fahadh Faasil led-Aavesham emerged as a blockbuster hit at the box office. The Malayalam star received loads of love and appreciation for his performance as Ranga in the action-drama.

Many celebrities also praised Fahadh’s film and his performance on several platforms. Similarly, Kani Kusruti also confessed what she loved about Aavesham and where she thinks the film could have been better…

Kani Kusruti on Fahadh Faasil starrar Aavesham

In conversation with the Film Companion South, Kani Kusruti spoke in detail about why she loved the film Aavesham and what was the one thing that she did not like about the Fahadh Faasil starrer.

Kani Kusruti said, “As a movie, I liked it (Aavesham). I still wanted it to be better though (laughs). At one point, I was like am I with the kids or with Fahadh’s character Ranga.”

Further, the Biriyaani actress also praised Fahadh’s performance. “It is one of the most incredible performances I have seen in India,” she added.

However, Kani also spoke about what she thinks could have been better in the film. She was confused why the kids could not understand Ranga in the film as it was quite evident what he was and what he wanted.

Meanwhile, the Memories of a Machine actress hit the headlines a while ago for her remarks on not hearing from Mohanlal and Mammootty after her film won at Cannes 2024. In an interview with News 18, Kani Kusruti said, “I don’t know if Mohanlal and Mammootty did because when I was at Cannes, my phone wasn’t working.’’

Further, she spoke about getting loads of warm messages from her peer female actors from the industry. “Parvathy (Thiruvothu), Rima (Kallingal), everyone messaged me,’’ Kani Kusruti said.

Moreover, she stated that the reactions mostly came from female actors, except for a few male artists like Kunchako (Boban) and Jayasurya.

For the unversed, Kani Kusruti recently grabbed attention for her appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Her critically acclaimed film, All We Imagine as Light received an outstanding honor on the global stage. It bagged the Grand Prix, the festival's second-highest prize—a first for an Indian film.

More about Aavesham

The plot of Aavesham, led by Fahadh Faasil, revolves around the life of a college-going trio who has recently joined a new college in Bengaluru. Being victims of ragging and bullying by their seniors, the trio then decides to exact revenge against them.

Hoping to gain local support, the trio starts hanging around at various bars in the city. By sheer coincidence, they befriend a local goon named Ranga, who is set to become their biggest boon or curse. Aavesham emerged as a box office blockbuster, grossing over ₹155 crores against a budget of ₹30 crores.