Why is Amitabh Bachchan requesting Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas’ fans to not massacre him? Find out

Throughout the promotional phase of Kalki 2898 AD, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been adorably pulling Prabhas’ leg. Known for being an introvert, Prabhas’ reaction to Big B’s gestures has won over the Internet.

In a recent interview released by the makers, the star cast of Kalki 2898 AD sat down to have a chit-chat about the film. During their discussion, Sr Bachchan could not resist talking about Prabhas’ stature, once again, leading to an incredible moment.

Why is Amitabh Bachchan apologizing to Prabhas’ fans?

While talking about how Nag Ashwin convinced him to be a part of Kalki 2898 AD, the Bollywood legend revealed how the director initially showed him a few concept sketches of his character from the film.

“He showed me what my character would look like and also what Prabhas’ character would look like,” he said.

Mr. Bachchan, putting an immense emphasis on the words ‘The Prabhas’, then said, “I was this huge guy, who was shoving off the Prabhas.”

As soon as these words flowed out of the actor’s mouth, the room burst into smiles and laughs with Prabhas awkwardly replying, “Sir…”

Then addressing Prabhas’ fans, looking at the camera, Big B said, “I am folding my hands in forgiveness (in Hindi). I am requesting all Prabhas fans to not massacre me after watching what I do to him in the film.”

Advertisement

Prabhas then immediately replied, “Sir, they are all your fans first Sir…”.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE

The interview was filled with more such lovely moments, with laughs, deep insights, and unknown facts about the film. For instance, Kamal Haasan, who plays supreme leader Yaskin, revealed how Nag Ashwin convinced him to be a part of the project.

How was Kamal Haasan convinced of Nag Ashwin’s idea?

Responding to Sr Bachchan’s point about the concept sketches, Kamal Haasan added that concept sketches can sometimes be deceiving. And so, he further shared how the director convinced him to be a part of the movie.

Haasan shared, “So, I asked him (Nag Ashwin), what is on paper is fine, how are you going to bring it? He then showed me your (Amitabh Bachchan) footage. So, I kept quiet. I just became part of the project.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

After years of shooting, Kalki 2898 AD is finally ready to hit the big screens on June 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kalki 2898 AD theme takes over Lord Krishna’s birthplace, featuring noteworthy lyrics and beautiful visuals