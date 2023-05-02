Why is 'disrespect of AR Rahman' trending on Twitter?

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman's concert was stopped midway in Pune. Yes, the Pune cops barged into his concert as he was singing on the stage and stopped it midway citing the court-mandated 10 pm deadline. Now, the musician's fans are slamming the cops and #DisrespectofARRahman is trending on Twitter.

As AR Rahman continued to perform on stage even after 10 PM, a police officer went on stage and asked the performers to stop it, pointing to the 10 pm deadline on his watch. According to reports, the singer was performing his last song Chaiyya Chaiyya and didn't realise it was beyond 10 PM. As per Supreme Court rules, Pune City follows a 10 Pm deadline for all public events to prevent noise pollution.

On May 1, Rahman took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of his Pune concert and called it a 'Rockstar moment. The video shows a cop walking onto the stage asking Rahman to stop the concert. The video reads, 'By the way, we had a rockstar moment too (wink smiley)' as the police walked onto the stage. AR Rahman then can be heard saying, "I think we went overboard with love and overboard time. That's it. Timing is over. I like this."

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Did we all just have the “Rockstar” moment on stage yesterday? I think we did! We were overwhelmed by the love of the audience and kept wanting to give more. Pune, thank you once again for such a memorable evening. Here’s a little snippet of our roller coaster ride ;)."

AR Rahman shares video of cops halting his Pune Concert midway

Fans slap Pune copy for stopping concert midway

It is currently going viral on social media. Many of his fans took to Twitter and condemned this act by Pune cops and stated it's 'disrespect of talent'. A user wrote, If talents and stalwarts like AR Rahman are treated this way then nothing can be said #DisRespectOfARRahman. @ARRahman. Another fan tweeted, "Stopping a concert in mid song is highly insulting. A man who brought global fame to India is being treated in this manner. #DisRespectOfARRahman @arrahman."