Why is Jr NTR not attending his grandfather NT Rama Rao's centenary celebrations?

Jr NTR will not be attending the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of his grandfather NT Rama Rao or popularly known as Sr NTR. The grand event will be held today in Hyderabad in the presence of influential political and movie personalities. However, the RRR is going to miss the event as he is celebrating his birthday with his family.

Jr NTR's publicist took to Twitter and shared that the actor will be missing the event of his grandfather NT Rama Rao. His statement reads, "We regret to inform that Sri Jr NTR garu will not be able to attend the NTR Shatajayanthi Utsavalu event to be held on 20th May at Hyderabad due to prior family commitments as his 40th birthday falls on the same day. The organising committee was informed about the same at the time of invitation."

About NTR's centenary celebrations

Well, apart from Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, who has been invited to attend the event, will not be part as well. The actor's PR revealed that due to Allu Arjun's busy schedule for Pushpa The Rule, he will not be attending the centenary celebrations of NT Rama Rao.

The centenary celebrations of the legendary Telugu actor Sr. NTR are scheduled today at Kaithalapur Grounds in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. Many stars, including, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Victory Venkatesh, Shiva Rajkumar, and many others are invited for the same. It is a rare occasion to witness all the superstars from the Telugu film industry under one roof and fans can't wait to watch them all together.

Last month, Balakrishna hosted 100th birth anniversary celebrations for his father, the late politician and legendary actor NT Rama Rao in Vijayawada. Superstar Rajinikanth attended the event as chief guest.



About Devara

Coming to Jr NTR, on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of the upcoming film released and title and first look. The actor's next with Koratala Siva is titled Devara. He looks menacing, fierce, and raw, clad in a lungi with a blood-soaked axe. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead in the film. Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist.

