Why did Jr NTR refuse to dance at the Oscars with Ram Charan on Naatu Naatu? Know here

SS Rajamouli's RRR created history in Indian cinema with its glorious acclaim and applause from audiences and critics. The film, which was released in March 2022, broke several records at the box office and made everyone go gaga over each scene and song with no language barrier at all. The superhit track, Naatu Naatu, which made everyone groove to the beats was awarded with prestigious Oscar under the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. Recently, a source close to Jr NTR and Ram Charan revealed the actual reason behind Jason Glover and Billy Mustapha performing at the Oscars instead of the actors.

This is why Jr NTR did not perform at Oscars with Ram Charan

A source revealed that, “Ram Charan was very excited about doing Naatu Naatu live at the Oscars. It was Jr NTR who was reluctant. He cited a lack of time and rehearsals. The truth is, NTR just wasn't convinced to go and perform on stage with Ram Charan.” Defending NTR’s decision, the source said, “It was an important event and stars of the stature of Jr NTR and Ram Charan had already received lots of coverage and prominence for the film in USA. NTR Jr didn’t want any more comparisons to be made. So he stayed away from the opportunity to dance for the Oscar.”

Naatu Naatu creates history

The widely popular song Naatu Naatu is composed by M M Keeravani, penned by Chandrabose, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The song features the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli. The song created history by becoming the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song Award at the Oscars. Earlier this year, the song bagged several awards on the global stage including Golden Globe in the 'Best Original Song' category.

