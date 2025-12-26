Why Naga Vamsi chose to skip Avatar: Fire and Ash after facing backlash over Avatar 2 criticism

Tollywood producer Naga Vamsi has revealed that he chose not to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash, the upcoming installment in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, to avoid what he called “unnecessary negativity” on social media. The producer said his decision was influenced by the strong backlash he faced in 2022 after sharing his honest opinion on Avatar: The Way of Water.

Taking to social media, Naga Vamsi explained that whenever he expressed dislike for Avatar 2, many users reacted aggressively and questioned how he could criticize a James Cameron film. To avoid repeating that experience, he decided to stay away from the new Avatar film altogether.

Backlash after Avatar: The Way of Water review

In 2022, when Avatar: The Way of Water was released worldwide, the film received largely positive reviews and was praised for its visual effects, 3D experience, and James Cameron’s world-building.

However, Naga Vamsi shared a contrasting view on his social media handle. He wrote, “James Cameron orders us to watch a Marine Biology documentary. And because it is 3D and him, it is a ‘Visual Spectacle’! All we are allowed to say is ‘Mastercraft’ and ‘Blockbuster’, anything else, Na’vi won’t accept J J :P.”

His post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions. While some users appreciated his honesty, others criticized him for questioning a globally celebrated James Cameron film. The producer was inundated with both positive and negative comments, sparking a heated online debate.

Here’s why Naga Vamsi says he stepped back this time

Reflecting on that experience, Naga Vamsi recently stated that he chose not to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash specifically to avoid similar reactions. According to him, expressing a differing opinion about popular films like Avatar often leads to unnecessary online negativity.

The producer, known for backing Telugu hits such as Bheemla Nayak, DJ Tillu, and Varudu Kavalenu, clarified that his decision was not to disrespect James Cameron or the Avatar franchise. Instead, it was about choosing peace over social media backlash.

