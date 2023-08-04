Why Nassar apologized for directing Mohanlal and Simran starrer Popcorn

In his illustrious career, Nassar has not just acted but also directed movies. His career as a director never really took off and reached similar heights as his acting career. Now, the actor has come forward and apologized in a recent interview for a film he made. It is very rare that an artist takes responsibility for their unsuccessful works. But Nasar was generous enough to apologize for a film that he made with Mohanlal and Simran.

The actor made it clear in an interview with Mathrubhumi that his film, Popcorn, which starred Mohanlal, was very bad. He went on to take responsibility for his directorial work not being up to par. He further proceeded to elaborate on his equation with Mohanlal.

Nassar takes accountability for his Mohanlal and Simran starrer film not being up to the mark

When asked about the professional relationship between him and Mohanlal, Nassar spoke in detail about the person that Mohanlal is. He further stated that the Lucifer actor has no ego about being such a huge superstar.

Nassar proceeded to share an instance from a movie in which the two had acted together. He recalled an incident that occurred after the pack-up when Mohanlal got into his car to leave. Nassar shared that an assistant director told Mohanlal that he would have to enact a long conversation the next day. When the actor heard that, he quickly got out of his car. The Iruvar actor arranged a notepad and wrote down his dialogues in order to prepare for the next day's shoot.

Nassar revealed that the actor only left the film set after learning all the dialogues. He further stated that there is absolutely no pressure while working with Mohanlal. While acting together on the Malayalam film Mukham, Nassar revealed that, as he did not know the language at all, Mohanlal would help him a lot. The latter would even help with the meanings of the dialogues and pauses as well, Nassar shared.

The two actors seem to share a great bond. They have been acting together for several years now. This bond might be what led Nassar to cast the thespian in his directorial alongside Simran. Mohanlal and Simran played a married couple in the film.

