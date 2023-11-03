‘Why Tamil people don't watch Telugu films': Chiyaan Vikram REPLIES to reporter's question

Thangalaan is a collaboration between actor Vikram and director Pa Ranjith. The film's teaser was recently released and Vikarm has mesmerized everyone with his stunning look in the upcoming film.

During the teaser release for the Telugu version, the whole team gathered in Hyderabad. In a media interaction with the team of Thangalaan, a journalist asked a rather surprising question to Vikram which stunned the PS2 actor and the team of Thangalaan.

The journalist's question was about why the Tamil audience doesn't seem to be embracing Telugu-dubbed films to the same extent as Telugu audiences appreciate Tamil cinema.

The actor took a brief pause and then expressed his disagreement with the notion. He pointed out that hit films like RRR, Kantara, Bahubali, and KGF serve as strong evidence of Tamil audiences' fondness for dubbed Telugu films.

Vikram also confidently stated, "Tamil audiences genuinely enjoy Telugu films, and I can provide numerous examples of Telugu hits that have performed exceptionally well at the Tamil box office."

Vikram's response normalizes the discussion

Vikram responded by citing several instances, ultimately normalizing the discussion. He pointed out that many Telugu films have been dubbed into Tamil and have performed exceptionally well at the box office. He also mentioned that many Tamil films have been dubbed into Telugu and have also been well-received by the Telugu audience.

Vikram's massive following in Telugu

Vikram has a massive following in Telugu and has done several Telugu films in his career. He is known for his versatility and his ability to adapt to different roles. Whenever he tries something new, the audience always loves it. There is a good buzz for Thangalaan film too, and the teaser has received a thumbs-up from Telugu fans and critics.

Thangalaan teaser released

The much-awaited teaser ran for a length of 1 minute and 32 seconds and helped set up the location of the story. The story revolves around a local tribal group living in the Kolar Gold Field, and how they fight off against foreign forces that attempt to invade their space.

The teaser featured Chiyaan Vikram in a completely different light, showing him in a dirty, gritty, and rough look. It also featured Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pasupathy as members of the same tribe living there. Additionally, the trailer also gave a glimpse of Malavika Mohanan's character, who was seen screaming so loud that the sound waves were visible.

Check out the Thangalaan teaser below

Vikram's upcoming projects

On the work front, Vikram will next be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon's much-awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam. The film features an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, Dhivyadharshini, Arjun Das, and many more.

Advertisement

The trailer for the film dropped on October 24, while the film is set to hit the big screens on November 24. Additionally, the actor also recently informed that his 62nd project, tentatively titled Chiyaan62, would be helmed by SU Arun Kumar of Chiththa fame.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram declares Thangalaan his most challenging film; says others don’t come to 3% in comparison