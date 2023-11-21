Why This Kolaveri: Audience turns theater to concert hall as Dhanush starrer 3 re-releases in Chennai

Dhanush’s 2012 psychological romantic film, 3, which is helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth is considered to be one of his best films to date. The film also marked Anirudh Ravichander’s debut as a music composer in the film industry.

His very first song, Why this Kolaveri, went viral, not just in India, but all over the world. The song was even dubbed the ‘official heartbreak song’. Recently, 3 was re-released in Kamala Theaters in Chennai, a theater that has gained a reputation for re-releases. In the latest update, the theater officials have taken to social media to share a video of fans grooving to Anirudh Ravichander’s debut song. The video also shows fans standing in front of the silver screen, vibing to the groovy beats of the song.

More about 3

3 was a movie of several debuts. Apart from Anirudh Ravichander making his debut as the music director, the film also marked Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial debut, as well as Dhanush’s debut as a producer.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Prabhu, Bhanupriya, Sivakarthikeyan, and many more, apart from the Polladhavan actor. The film follows the story of Ram and Janani, two sweethearts who get married. However, Ram dies by suicide with no explanation, and Janani tries to find the meaning or reason behind his death.

The camera for the film has been cranked by Velraj, while Kola Bhaskar took care of the editing. The film hit the silver screens on 30th March 2012 and received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, who praised the performances, the storytelling, as well as the music.

On the work front

Dhanush will next be seen in the period action film Captain Miller, which is helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, and more in prominent roles, and is set to release in three parts. The first part is gearing up for its release during Pongal 2024.

Dhanush will also be seen in an upcoming film, tentatively titled D50. As the name suggests, the film marks the actor’s 50th venture in the film industry. Additionally, it also marks his second directorial venture.

As for Anirudh, he has a plethora of films lined up including Ram Charan starrer Devara, Ajith Kumar starrer VidaaMuyarchi, Rajinikanth’s upcoming films Thalaivar 170 and Thalaivar 171, and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, just to name a few.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is also gearing up for her next release, titled Lal Salaam, which features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. The film also features Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in cameo roles. The film is touted to be a sports drama film and is set to release during Pongal next year.

