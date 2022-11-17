Why This Kolaveri Di to Maari Thara: 5 best songs crooned by Dhanush that prove he's a pro at singing

Tamil star Dhanush is a man of talent. The star is a perfect figure of what multifaceted means, you name it and he has got everything. Actor, producer, lyricist, singer and whatnot. While we all know what a fine actor he is with his blockbuster performances and award-winning movies, but today we look at Dhanush as a singer. He is A class singer too, from romantic to heart touching, he has sung every genre and nailed it. Apart from being a bankable and acclaimed actor, Dhanush is also a successful singer. Dhanush made headlines with his iconic song Why This Kolaveri Di from his 2012 film 3, which became a big hit all over the globe. However, he was introduced as a playback singer in Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan and gave many memorable songs to music lovers.

Check out the five best songs of Dhanush Why This Kolaveri Di from 3 Dhanush sang a peppy number Why This Kolaveri Di for his film 3, which was released in 2012 and became a massive hit. The peppy number shined the spotlight on Dhanush as a singer. The song reached worldwide for its fun lyrics, tune and upbeat music, making it a song that will forever stay as an earworm for music lovers.



Amma Amma from Velaiyilla Pattathari This heartwrenching song that talks about the bond between a mother and son was crooned soulfully by Dhanush. A moody melancholic number with poignant lyrics and a slow melody, Amma Amma hits the viewer hard with the sorrowful and at the same time, soothing vocals of Dhanush and S Janaki, who complement his voice in this standout offering.

Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 Another song that hit the world hooked is Rowdy Baby. Dhanush crooned the quintessential number with Anirudh Ravichander and made a blockbuster song in the South. And the dance moves of Dhanush and Sai Pallavi added another level of charm to the upbeat song. Rowdy Baby became a viral sensation soon after its release in 2018 and currently has nearly 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

Oh Oh from Thanga Magan and Kannazhaga from 3 Dhanush is best when it comes to singing romantic songs. These both songs, Enna Solla and Kannazhaga are the best love songs to dedicate to your partner. One of Dhanush's best melodies is Kannazhuga in Tamil and Kannuladha in Telugu, co-sung by Shruti Haasan. The romantic song celebrates love and is super soothing. Another romantic song of Dhanush that should not be missed is Oh Oh. The beautiful lyrics and melody will get you lost.

Maari Thara Local from Maari As we said Dhanush is complete so how can a mass song not be included in it right? He is a master of that too. His mass avatar, charm, dance moves, and high-beat vocals in Maari Thara with music composer Anirud Ravichander made it a song not to be missed. The lyrics for the song have a local flavour, describing the area where the protagonist resides.