Why was Vijayakanth called Captain? A look back into former actor and late DMDK founder's life

Vijayakanth, the former actor of Tamil cinema and the founder of the political party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has sadly passed away at the age of 71.

The actor who had been hospitalized in Chennai with pneumonia was said to be under ventilator support after testing positive for COVID-19, breathing his last breath today. The illustrious figure holds a special and prominent space in the hearts of millions of Tamil people, who affectionately call him Captain. Let’s take a look into the life of this irreplaceable figure.

Vijayakanth - The Puratchi Kalingar

Born on 25th August 1952, Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami more popularly known as Vijayakanth started his acting career in 1979 with the film Inikkum Ilamai, where he played the main antagonist and thereafter going to star in lead roles but unfortunately became flops.

In 1981, Thalapathy Vijay’s father and film director SA Chandrasekhar directed a film called Sattam Oru Iruttarai which landed him the breakthrough role as the commercial star of Tamil cinema with the film even being remade into various languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Vijayakanth Films

His films were usually personifications of his political ideologies and radical thoughts which he often voiced through his characters in his films, along with playing commercially-led characters that were based on genres like action, sentiments, and romance. These included his super hit films like Nooravathu Naal and Vaidhegi Kaathirunthaal, where the latter’s music is still enjoyed by many. The commercial films and stalwart portrayal of action and romantic roles established him as one of the leading stars of Tamil cinema, alongside Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

The actor was known by the moniker of Puratchi Kalingar which translates to revolutionary artist and was famous for doing patriotic or village do-gooder roles alongside playing a police officer in more than 20 films, usually being low-budgeted films that show gravity-defying stunts, giving certain superheroic appeal.

Interestingly, Vijayakanth also featured in Tamil cinema’s first 3D movie with his film Annai Bhoomi 3D alongside Radha Ravi and Kannada actor Tiger Prabhakar. The actor has also shared the screen with actors like Sivaji Ganeshan, Kamal Haasan, Kannada’s late superstar Vishnuvardhan, Thalapathy Vijay, and Suriya.

Why is Vijayakanth known as Captain?

In the year 1991, Vijayakanth starred in the RK Selvamani directorial film called Captain Prabhakaran, marking his 100th film where he portrayed the role of an IFS officer. This film established and earned him the sobriquet of Captain in Tamil Nadu. Vijayakanth was the only actor after MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, and Jayalalithaa to acquire the success of a silver jubilee hit in his 100th film. The success of this film went on to give him many more hits in Tamil cinema.

Interestingly, in 1993 Vijayakanth took up an extended cameo role in the film Sendhoorapandi starring Thalapathy Vijay in his early years where the late actor played his elder brother. The film directed by SA Chandrasekhar was done by Vijayakanth without any remuneration and was a major hit in theaters, believing it to give a large boost to Vijay’s career.

Political journey of Vijayakanth

The former actor was active in films until his full-time entry into Tamil Nadu politics and was also the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016.

The late actor and politician meant a lot to the people of Tamil Nadu and was a massive figure in the politics of the state. He is survived by his wife Premalatha Vijayakanth, the current general secretary and treasurer of his party along with his two children. Rest in peace Captain, you will be missed.

