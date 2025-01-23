Wife Off OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Divya Sree and Abhinav Manikanta's crime thriller online
Here’s everything you need to know about the crime thriller film Wife Off before watching it on OTT platforms.
Wife Off is a crime thriller that is set for a direct release on an OTT platform. This Telugu film tackles a sensitive subject, and its digital rights have been acquired by a leading streaming service. Read on to find out where you can watch the Divya Sree and Abhinav Manikanta starrer online.
When and where to watch Wife Off
Wife Off is currently streaming on ETV Win. The movie released on the OTT platform today, January 23. Making the big announcement, the streaming giant wrote on X, "Watch this Emotional and Thrilling ride. 'Wife Off' a journey you will hold close to your heart for a while. Only on ETV Win."
Take a look at the post below:
ETV Win has become a reliable platform for showing low-budget films that miss out on theatrical releases. By acquiring their OTT rights, the platform ensures these films reach a broader audience.
Official trailer and plot of Wife Off
The trailer of Wife Off offers an interesting glimpse into a compelling and intense storyline. Divya Sree takes on the role of a woman who enters the world of prostitution. However, it is not due to desperation or any other circumstances, but with a hidden purpose that drives her choices. Her character's journey hints at a deeper motive that makes the plot even more intriguing.
Cast and crew of Wife Off
Wife Off is a crime thriller written and directed by Bhanu Yerabandi. The film features Divya Sree and Abhinav Manikanta in lead roles. The movie also stars Sai Swetha, Master Bhanu, Veera Manohar, Prasad Rongala, Tanvi Pradha, Nikhil Gajula, Chandu Charms, Kiran Putakala, RGV Sai Varma, Uppar Rakesh, Mahindra Ganachary, Hema, and Yashwanth Kankipati.
The film is produced by Rahul Tamada, Tamada Media, and Saideep Reddy, with Phalgun K handling execution.
Ashkar Ali handled the cinematography, while Praneeth Muzic composed the soundtrack. Sai Krishna Ganala took charge of the editing.
If you have already watched Wife Off on ETV Win, then do share your review with us in the comments below.
