Wild Dog Movie Review: 12 Tweets to read if you are planning to watch Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer
Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Wild Dog, one of the much-awaited Telugu films has hit the screens today on April 2. Directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, the film also stars Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher. Wild Dog is reportedly a dramatic presentation of the August 2007 Hyderabad bombings and the investigation that went through. Nagarjuna Akkineni plays a National Investigation Agency officer in the film. Well, the film has released today amidst high expectations among the moviegoers.
Going by the initial Twitter response by the audience, Wild Dog has managed to hit the right chord. The much-awaited film is getting good response from the audience on Twitter. Even celebrities from the industry are showering Nag with praises for his role in Wild Dog. South beauty Samantha Akkineni also watched her father-in-law Nagarjuna's film and wrote, "Just watched #WildDog .. it is fantastic I really have been missing a good action flick .. and I got a Hollywood style ,kickass power packed, emotional, edge of your seat kinda action film .. Just watch it..@iamnagarjuna no one else could have pulled this off."
Well, are you planning to Wild Dog today in cinemas, take a look at 12 tweets that might help you to decide:
Just watched #WildDog .. it is fantastic ... I really have been missing a good action flick .. and I got a Hollywood style ,kickass power packed, emotional, edge of your seat kinda action film .. Just watch it .. @iamnagarjuna no one else could have pulled this off
— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 1, 2021
Done with #WildDog
Decent 1st half & Good 2nd half
Comeback film for Nag
Music , Visuals are decent
Editing could have been better
3.5/5
— Sk Reddy (@ItzSaiKiran) April 2, 2021
#WildDog from USA
Gripping, To the point, Zero Non-Sense film. @MusicThaman BGM is a major plus. @iamnagarjuna is great as Vijay varma.
Wedding Reception Scene is the Seat edge sequence. @MatineeEnt #Wilddogreview
— pradyumna reddy (@pradyumnavicky) April 2, 2021
Above average first half with few good moments and a very good second half
No dull moments throughout the movie and you won't regret watching this one!
Senior heroes lo nag is most versatile ani malli prove ayindhi#WildDog
— Anvith (@UrstrulyAnvith) April 2, 2021
Saw #WildDog today which is strick to subject without any deviations full action,investigation and thrilling execution by first time director.@iamnagarjuna as usual best in his role & supporting cast performed well @MusicThaman bgscore asset for seat edge feeling. pic.twitter.com/5XuLNQ7G5M
— avi Pagadala (@IamRaviKPagadal) April 2, 2021
#WildDog
Evadoo 1st half lag annaadu...first shot nundi story loki potaadi...racy screenplay..! Mumbai episode is interesting
Waiting for 2nd half https://t.co/MpFWmG73j3
— Man Without a plan (@Moulu24) April 2, 2021
#Wilddog is a comeback film for @iamnagarjuna gaaru Firstly, Kudos To you for choosing this type of script and @MatineeEnt deserves special appreciation for producing content baised film @MusicThaman BGM and action scenes ramp
— (@CheckMyHeader_) April 2, 2021
2nd better than 1st half
Twists anni expected yeh
Action sequences baagunnaayi
Production values are rich
DOP baagundhi
Dialogues are too routine
One time watchable #WildDog
— Behrman(The Last Leaf) (@BehrmanFan) April 2, 2021
Gutsy attempt no one can match @iamnagarjuna in any kind of experimental films. King for a reason #BlockbusterWildDog #WildDog
— chakradhar locherla (@chai_chakri) April 2, 2021
@ahishor From First scene it’s straight never deviated from the point crisp and clear some wonderful scenes with perfect casting @SaiyamiKher is blast in second half !Thank you for showing vintage @iamnagarjuna in action sequences mission accomplished #WildDog #BlockbusterWildDog
— AkileshCh (@Akilesh333) April 2, 2021
I still remember the euphoria of @iamnagarjuna during king nd ragada times. 11 show tickets kosam vella tokkesaru, matinee ki thosesaru First show ki almost cheyi virigipoindi anukuna final ga 2nd show ki front row lo dorikidi missing those vintage #WildDog All the best Nag sir
— Krishna (@Krishna34207248) April 2, 2021
#WildDog first half - Decent
Hero intro Action and pre interval sequence super
Ali Reza character + bgm
Hope second half much better than first half
— (@VintageVinnu) April 2, 2021
While speaking at the promotional event of Wild Dog, Nagarjuna had said, "I was surprised when I first heard the title. But, I was convinced with director Ashishor Solomon’s reasoning. Wild Dog in the jungle can hunt anything. They don’t give up. The film will see that kind of a game. Moreover, my character has a nickname of Wild Dog."