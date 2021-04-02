Wild Dog Movie Review: 12 Tweets to read if you are planning to watch Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer

Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher starrer Wild Dog has been released today amidst high expectations among the moviegoers.

Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Wild Dog, one of the much-awaited Telugu films has hit the screens today on April 2. Directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, the film also stars Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher. Wild Dog is reportedly a dramatic presentation of the August 2007 Hyderabad bombings and the investigation that went through. Nagarjuna Akkineni plays a National Investigation Agency officer in the film. Well, the film has released today amidst high expectations among the moviegoers.

Going by the initial Twitter response by the audience, Wild Dog has managed to hit the right chord. The much-awaited film is getting good response from the audience on Twitter. Even celebrities from the industry are showering Nag with praises for his role in Wild Dog. South beauty Samantha Akkineni also watched her father-in-law Nagarjuna's film and wrote, "Just watched #WildDog .. it is fantastic I really have been missing a good action flick .. and I got a Hollywood style ,kickass power packed, emotional, edge of your seat kinda action film .. Just watch it..@iamnagarjuna no one else could have pulled this off."

Well, are you planning to Wild Dog today in cinemas, take a look at 12 tweets that might help you to decide:

While speaking at the promotional event of Wild Dog, Nagarjuna had said, "I was surprised when I first heard the title. But, I was convinced with director Ashishor Solomon’s reasoning. Wild Dog in the jungle can hunt anything. They don’t give up. The film will see that kind of a game. Moreover, my character has a nickname of Wild Dog."

