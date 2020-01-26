Wild Dog: Saiyami Kher to play a RAW agent in Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer

Saiyami Kher will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent in Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Wild Dog. Saiyami has been taking training for the same in Mumbai for quite some time.

Actress Saiyami Kher, who made her film debut with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Mirzya will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent in Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Wild Dog. The talented girl, who won hearts with her Marathi film last year, she has bagged another South project with superstar Nagarjuna. The Sporty Saiyami will have an action-filled role in Wild Dog which will be a power-packed one. In the film, Saiyami will be playing a RAW agent and she will be seen doing some high octane action.

Wild Dog, which is directed by Ashishor Solomon is said to be inspired by true events and will have Nagarjuna play an NIA officer. Saiyami has been taking training for the same in Mumbai for quite some time. She will be joining the team very soon for the next schedule. Talking about the film Saiyami says, “I’m extremely happy to be a part of this prestigious project and can’t wait to join the team. It’s such an honour to work with Nagarjuna sir, there is so much to learn from him. I have always wanted to do an action film because it’s a genre I love watching. I have been doing MMA training and absolutely loving it. Can’t wait to begin shooting.”

Producers Matinee Entertainment said, "We are very happy to have Saiyami on board as she fits the role to the T. We are Looking forward to our collaboration with her."

Meanwhile, the first schedule of the film was wrapped up recently and the team is gearing up for the second schedule.

