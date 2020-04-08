‘Wild Times’, says Allu Arjun as Kajal Aggarwal shares some throwback PHOTOS on his birthday

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Twitter space and shared some throwback photos of herself with birthday boy Allu Arjun.

On the birthday of Tollywood star Allu Arjun, South actor Kajal Agarwal shred some throwback photos with the actor. In the photos, they both can be seen having some gala time with each other. Sharing them, she wrote, “MAJOR THROWBACK (and how!) birthday boy @alluarjun bugsy, so good to see you become the amazing person that you are! (It took me a while to hunt these pics down) Remember these?”

Responding to the picturs, Allu Arjun wrote, “Haha thank you sooo muchhh wild times!” As soon as they surfaced online, the pictures took the internet by storm as the fans of both the actors shared them across all social media platforms. Allu Arun was wished by several other celebrities and all his were on fire today, sharing their favorite movies of the actor. Check out Kajal Aggarwal’s Tweet with pictures for yourself:

MAJOR THROWBACK (and how!) birthday boy @alluarjun bugsy, so good to see you become the amazing person that you are! (It took me a while to hunt these pics down) @ashwinmawle @pnavdeep26 @shraddhadas43 remember this? :) :) pic.twitter.com/ghZ66NSqPY — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the stylish star will be seen next in Sukumar directorial tentatively titled AA 20.The shooting of Allu Arjun’s portion for the film was started in the first week of February and it was halted owing to the COVID-19 situation. It is also being reported that the story will be based on sandalwood mafia of Seshachalam and it is being produced by Maithree Movie Makers. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space with him in it. While media reports suggested that the film will be titled Seshachalam, the makers dismissed the claims.

